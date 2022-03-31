Elliot Page's character in Netflix's
The Umbrella Academy will come out as transgender in the
series' upcoming third season.
Page, 35, confirmed the news on
Twitter. “Meet Viktor Hargreeves,” Page captioned a photo of his
character on the show.
“Welcome to the family, Viktor –
we're so happy you're here,” Netflix said in a tweet.
The show's third season is set to be
released on June 22, 2022.
Page, who came out as transgender in
2020, is a vocal supporter of transgender rights.
(Related: Elliot
Page “horrified” by Texas AG's opinion defining gender-affirming
care as “child abuse.”)
He is also working on a memoir, titled
Pageboy,
which will focus on his coming out, love, and Hollywood.