Elliot Page's character in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy will come out as transgender in the series' upcoming third season.

Page, 35, confirmed the news on Twitter. “Meet Viktor Hargreeves,” Page captioned a photo of his character on the show.

“Welcome to the family, Viktor – we're so happy you're here,” Netflix said in a tweet.

The show's third season is set to be released on June 22, 2022.

Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, is a vocal supporter of transgender rights.

(Related: Elliot Page “horrified” by Texas AG's opinion defining gender-affirming care as “child abuse.”)

He is also working on a memoir, titled Pageboy, which will focus on his coming out, love, and Hollywood.