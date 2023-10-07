The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday released proposed guidelines for gay and bisexual men to combat some increasingly common sexually transmitted diseases.

Officials will finalize the plan after a 45-day public comment period, the AP reported.

The therapy involves the antibiotic doxycycline given within three days of unprotected sex. In one study released earlier this year, people who took the pills were about 90% less likely to get chlamydia, about 80% less likely to get syphilis, and more than 50% less likely to get gonorrhea compared to people who did not take the pills after unprotected sex.

Study participants were gay and bisexual men and transgender women who had a sexually transmitted infection in the previous twelve months. The approach has not been shown to be effective for heterosexual men and women.

The approach, called DoxyPEP, is already being used in some areas of the country, including San Francisco, where the city's health department began promoting the therapy to gay and bisexual men and transgender women a year ago.

Health officials are searching for new tools to combat such infections as rates continue to climb.

The CDC's move should increase adoption of the therapy across the nation.

Doxycycline has been available in the United States for roughly 40 years and has few side effects. However, some doctors worry that widespread use as a preventive measure could lead to antibiotic resistance. LGBTQ health advocates say some of the hesitation could be related to doctors' discomfort with promoting healthy gay sex.