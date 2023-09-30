U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein died Thursday night. She was 90.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, described Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in the Senate, as a “champion for LGBTQ+ equality.”

On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, opened the Senate with a moment of silence for Feinstein.

“Dianne didn't just push down doors that were closed for women,” he said. “She held them open for generations of women after her to follow her.”

Feinstein played a key role in LGBTQ history.

In November 1978, Feinstein, then-president of the San Francisco County Board of Supervisors, announced the murders of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk by a disgruntled former supervisor, Dan White.

Milk was California's first openly gay elected official. Feinstein found Milk's body.

As the mayor of San Francisco, Feinstein led the city at the height of the AIDS crisis.

In the Senate, Feinstein “amassed a sterling record of support for the LGBTQ+ community,” HRC said in a statement.

Feinstein voted against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), the Federal Marriage Amendment, and “Don't Ask, Don't Tell.” She was an original cosponsor of the Equality Act and a lead sponsor of the Respect for Marriage Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last year.

California Governor Gavin Newsom will name her successor.