Actress Angelica Ross announced
Thursday that she's “leaving Hollywood.”
Ross is best known for playing Candy
Ferocity in the FX series Pose and Donna Chambers in the FX
horror anthology series American Horror Story: 1984. In these
roles, Ross made history as the first transgender actress to have
starring roles in two television series.
On Wednesday, Ross made headlines when
she called out her AHS:1984 costar Emma Roberts for allegedly
misgendering her on the set.
The following day, she wrote on social
media that she was “leaving Hollywood.”
“For the folks who haven't put it
together yet, I'm 'leaving Hollywood,'” Ross wrote. “There are
multiple articles that will be coming out detailing this. So I
suggest you and your faves play nice, cuz I'm a Black trans woman
with nothing to lose. Candy was born from my body. IYKYK. IYDYD.”
Ross said on Wednesday that Roberts
apologized to her.
“Thank you [Emma Roberts] for calling
and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally,”
she wrote on social media. “I will leave the line open to follow up
on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with
your platform.”
In an interview with The Hollywood
Reporter, Ross said that she was moving back to Georgia “to
prepare to run for office.”
“I go into candidate and campaign
training next month,” she
said.