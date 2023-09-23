Actress Angelica Ross announced Thursday that she's “leaving Hollywood.”

Ross is best known for playing Candy Ferocity in the FX series Pose and Donna Chambers in the FX horror anthology series American Horror Story: 1984. In these roles, Ross made history as the first transgender actress to have starring roles in two television series.

On Wednesday, Ross made headlines when she called out her AHS:1984 costar Emma Roberts for allegedly misgendering her on the set.

The following day, she wrote on social media that she was “leaving Hollywood.”

“For the folks who haven't put it together yet, I'm 'leaving Hollywood,'” Ross wrote. “There are multiple articles that will be coming out detailing this. So I suggest you and your faves play nice, cuz I'm a Black trans woman with nothing to lose. Candy was born from my body. IYKYK. IYDYD.”

Ross said on Wednesday that Roberts apologized to her.

“Thank you [Emma Roberts] for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally,” she wrote on social media. “I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ross said that she was moving back to Georgia “to prepare to run for office.”

“I go into candidate and campaign training next month,” she said.