Out actor Elliot Page has released a statement criticizing an opinion by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in which he defined gender-affirming care as child abuse under state law.

In a statement given to Variety, Page called the opinion “inhumane” and “dangerous.”

“I am horrified by the inhumane and downright dangerous declarations by the Texas Governor and Attorney General. Trans youth deserve gender-affirming care and to be able to live their true, authentic selves without fear and oppression. I stand with trans youth and their families,” said Page, who came out as transgender in late 2020.

In his written opinion, Paxton, a Republican vocally opposed to LGBTQ rights, concluded that “performing certain 'sex change' procedures on children, and prescribing puberty-blocker to them, is 'child abuse' under Texas law.” Paxton also called on agencies to investigate such instances.

“There is no doubt that these procedures are ‘abuse’ under Texas law, and thus must be halted,” said Paxton. “The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) has a responsibility to act accordingly. I’ll do everything I can to protect against those who take advantage of and harm young Texans.”

It should be noted that puberty blockers are reversible and gender reassignment surgery is generally restricted to adults over 18.