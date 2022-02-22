Actor Elliot Page is writing a memoir.

Pageboy will be published next year, publisher Flatiron Books said in a news release.

“The memoir will delve into Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be,” Flatiron Books said.

The 34-year-old Page is best known for such films as Juno, Inception, and the X-Men franchise. He currently appears in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.

Page came out as transgender in 2020.

“I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote at the time.

“The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.”

“The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious, and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences,” Page added.