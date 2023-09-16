Xavier Espot Zamora, the Prime Minister of Andorra, has come out as gay.

The 43-year-old Zamora discussed his sexuality in an interview with Radio and Television of Andorra (Ràdio Nacional d'Andorra).

“I’m gay. I’ve never hid it,” Zamora said. “Now, if I’m not asked, I don’t have to say it either, in the sense that it doesn’t define the entirety of who I am and even less of my personal politics.”

“But at the same time, I think it shouldn’t be a problem to express it.”

“And if this helps many children, young people or teenagers, who are going through a difficult time, see that in the end, regardless of their condition or sexual orientation, in this country, you can prosper and reach the highest magistracy, then I am happy to express it,” he added.

Zamora became the prime minister of Andorra, which is nestled between Spain and France in the Pyrenees, in 2019.

Andorra, the sixth-smallest state in Europe, extended civil unions to gay and lesbian couples in 2014. A marriage equality law approved last year took effect earlier this year.