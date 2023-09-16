Xavier Espot Zamora, the Prime Minister
of Andorra, has come out as gay.
The 43-year-old Zamora discussed his
sexuality in an interview with Radio and Television of Andorra (Ràdio
Nacional d'Andorra).
“I’m gay. I’ve never hid it,”
Zamora said. “Now, if I’m not asked, I don’t have to say it
either, in the sense that it doesn’t define the entirety of who I
am and even less of my personal politics.”
“But at the same time, I think it
shouldn’t be a problem to express it.”
“And if this helps many children,
young people or teenagers, who are going through a difficult time,
see that in the end, regardless of their condition or sexual
orientation, in this country, you can prosper and reach the highest
magistracy, then I am happy to express it,” he added.
Zamora became the prime minister of
Andorra, which is nestled between Spain and France in the Pyrenees,
in 2019.
Andorra, the sixth-smallest state in
Europe, extended civil unions to gay and lesbian couples in 2014. A
marriage equality law approved last year took effect earlier this year.