Out actor and new dad Luke Macfarlane
recently discussed playing straight characters.
In June, Macfarlane announced the birth
of his first child with his partner Hig Roberts.
(Related: Bros
star Luke Macfarlane, partner Hig Roberts welcome first child)
While Macfarlane has played gay
characters – Scotty in the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters
and Aaron in the 2022 film Bros – he is best known for his
straight characters, including his latest role as Charlie on the
Apple TV+ comedy series Platonic. The series also includes
Rose Byrne, who plays Macfarlane's wife, and Seth Rogen.
In a recent interview with LGBTQ glossy
Out, Macfarlane shared his thoughts on the subject of openly
gay actors taking on straight roles.
“I think, like so many actors, I’m
just looking for the next job,” Macfarlane
said. “The best I can do for myself is make sure the people who
I’m working with at the moment really like you because they become
your advocates.”
“It really begins with people in
positions of power giving you the opportunity. All we can continue to
do is when people find themselves in positions of power, they use it
to create opportunities and say, 'Yes, this openly gay actor can play
a straight character,'” he said.
The 43-year-old actor also discussed
his ideal wedding.
“If I were to have a wedding, the
theme would be 'Wilderness Destination,'” he said. “I have this
idea where everybody would get on a plane and we would fly to Alaska,
have a beautiful wedding somewhere very remote, get back on the
plane, and take you home.”