Out actor Luke Macfarlane and his
partner Hig Roberts welcomed a baby girl earlier this month.
Macfarlane shared the news with his
followers on Instagram, saying she came home on Father's Day.
“Tess Eleanor Macfarlane – Born
June 4th 2023,” he wrote. “We started life with some
hectic days and received world class care. On Father's Day we got to
take her home.”
“Her Dads can't wait to introduce her
to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in,”
he added.
Macfarlane, 43, starred opposite Billy
Eichner in last year's gay rom-com Bros. He has also appeared
in numerous Hallmark movies. Macfarlane's partner, Hig Roberts, is a
former two-time champion alpine skier. In a 2020 interview with the
New York Times, Roberts became the first elite men's alpine
skier to publicly come out as gay.
In a video posted on Instagram,
Macfarlane rocks baby Tess in his arms at the hospital. Other photos
show Roberts holding his daughter's hand.
Macfarlane currently appears in the
Apple TV+ comedy Platonic.