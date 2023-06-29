Out actor Luke Macfarlane and his partner Hig Roberts welcomed a baby girl earlier this month.

Macfarlane shared the news with his followers on Instagram, saying she came home on Father's Day.

“Tess Eleanor Macfarlane – Born June 4th 2023,” he wrote. “We started life with some hectic days and received world class care. On Father's Day we got to take her home.”

“Her Dads can't wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in,” he added.

Macfarlane, 43, starred opposite Billy Eichner in last year's gay rom-com Bros. He has also appeared in numerous Hallmark movies. Macfarlane's partner, Hig Roberts, is a former two-time champion alpine skier. In a 2020 interview with the New York Times, Roberts became the first elite men's alpine skier to publicly come out as gay.

In a video posted on Instagram, Macfarlane rocks baby Tess in his arms at the hospital. Other photos show Roberts holding his daughter's hand.

Macfarlane currently appears in the Apple TV+ comedy Platonic.