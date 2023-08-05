Out actor Conrad Ricamora tied the knot with boyfriend Peter Wesley Jensen late last month in New York City.

Ricamora announced the news on Instagram.

“Happily hyphenated, introducing the Ricamora-Jensens,” he captioned a carousel of photos from the ceremony. “Lots of great things happened these past few weeks, but this is the highlight of my life.”

The couple wore chinos and sweaters as they exchanged vows.

The 44-year-old Ricamora is best known for playing Oliver Hampton on the ABC legal thriller How to Get Away with Murder. He also stars in the Hulu gay romantic-comedy Fire Island, which recently received two Emmy nominations.

Ricamora currently appears in the Broadway musical Here Lies Love, which follows former First Lady of the Philippines Imelda Marcos and her family's rise to power and eventual fall.