Out actor Conrad Ricamora tied the knot
with boyfriend Peter Wesley Jensen late last month in New York City.
Ricamora announced the news on
Instagram.
“Happily hyphenated, introducing the
Ricamora-Jensens,” he captioned a carousel of photos from the
ceremony. “Lots of great things happened these past few weeks, but
this is the highlight of my life.”
The couple wore chinos and sweaters as
they exchanged vows.
The 44-year-old Ricamora is best known
for playing Oliver Hampton on the ABC legal thriller How to Get
Away with Murder. He also stars in the Hulu gay romantic-comedy
Fire Island, which recently
received two Emmy nominations.
(Related: Fire
Island's
Joel Kim Booster covers Gay
Times)
Ricamora currently appears in the
Broadway musical Here Lies Love, which follows former First
Lady of the Philippines Imelda Marcos and her family's rise to power
and eventual fall.