Out actor-writer Joel Kim Booster covers the June issue of Gay Times.

Booster appears shirtless on the cover in a denim jacket.

Booster wrote and stars in Fire Island. The movie, which began streaming on Hulu and Disney+ last month, was directed by Andrew Ahn (Spa Night, Driveaways). Rounding out the cast are Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, and Margaret Cho.

Booster has previously said that the film was inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

“[Booster] had this idea for this movie the first time we went to Fire Island together in 2015,” Yang said. “He brought Pride and Prejudice with him and he was reading it like, 'Wow, a lot of this translates so neatly into the dynamics of this place, where people are obsessed with wealth and class and social standing and relationships.'”

Booster said that he wanted the film to “show people that there is joy in the experience of being gay.”

“I remember sitting, terrified as a 16-year-old like, ‘Oh my god, what kind of world is waiting for me out there as a gay person? Is there happiness out there for me?'”

“A big part of wanting to do this project was for me to say, ‘You will find your queer family, and through those people, you will have all of these wonderful experiences and create such an amazing tapestry of joy in your life. Not just 'despite being gay,' but because you’re gay. That’s really what I wanted to get across with the movie,” he said.

Booster added that he wanted to show the complexities of the LGBTQ community.

“When we’re all together on an island, no straight people, nothing to oppress us from the external, how do we oppress each other?” he explained.

“It was really important for me to show that dichotomy of both the closeness that comes from chosen families and also the toxicity that can come when we’re suddenly emboldened by the things that, for years, gay culture has lifted up as important: body image, wealth, race,” he said.