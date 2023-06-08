Televangelist Pat Robertson, a vocal
opponent of LGBTQ rights, died on Thursday. He was 93.
The Christian Broadcasting Network
(CBN), the Virginia-based television station he founded, said that he
died at his home in Virginia Beach.
“Pat Robertson dedicated his life to
preaching the Gospel, helping those in need, and educating the next
generation,” the network said in a statement announcing his death.
Robertson had an oversized influence on
Republican Party politics through his Christian Coalition.
Through his coalition, Robertson
created an alliance between conservative Christians and the
Republican Party that continues to this day.
In 1988, he sought the GOP presidential
nomination and finished in second place in the Iowa caucuses, ahead
of Vice President George H. W. Bush. He would later back Bush's
campaign.
CBN launched The 700 Club –
its flagship news magazine program – in 1966.
On the show, Robertson continued to
influence American politics – Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald
Reagan, and Donald Trump appeared on the program.
He also used his platform to speak out
against LGBTQ rights, blasting the Democratic
Party as “godless” for its support of same-sex marriage,
which he described as an
“abomination.” In 2021, he blamed
the COVID-19 pandemic on marriage equality, continuing a pattern
of describing certain natural disasters as God's revenge for
increasing acceptance of LGBTQ rights, among other things.
He also criticized transgender rights,
calling transgender identity “an
attack on the enemy against human beings” and “a
delusion.”
On his program, he would routinely call
on parents to disown their gay, bisexual, or transgender children and
ran stories about LGBTQ people who claimed to have changed their
sexual orientation or gender identity.
“If you're into the homosexual
lifestyle and you want freedom, [then] somebody is here to love you,”
he said in urging gay viewers to reach out to CBN.
Robertson would also lament that mental
health professionals no longer treat homosexuality as a disease.
In 2013, he claimed that “vicious”
gay people were spreading HIV with special rings. A year later,
he told viewers that towels
in Kenya “can have AIDS.” These
comments landed him on Anderson Cooper's “Ridiculist.”
Robertson and his wife Dede, who died
last year, had four children, 14 grandchildren, and 24
great-grandchildren, CBN said in its statement.