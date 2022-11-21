The Church of Jesus Christ of
Latter-day Saints has backed a bill that seeks to protect same-sex
marriage but other religious groups remain opposed.
The Church of Jesus Christ of
Latter-day Saints, which has nearly 17 million members, backed the
legislation in a statement released on Tuesday, a day before the bill
cleared a key vote in the Senate with the help of 12 Republican
senators.
(Related: Senate
advances same-sex marriage bill.)
The church said in its statement that
it remains opposed to same-sex relationships but favors equal
marriage rights for gay and lesbian couples.
“We believe this approach is the way
forward,” the church said. “As we work together to preserve the
principles and practices of religious freedom together with the
rights of LGBTQ individuals much can be accomplished to heal
relationships and foster greater understanding.”
The Respect for Marriage Act seeks to
codify the Supreme Court's 2015 ruling in Obergefell that
struck down laws and constitutional amendments that defined marriage
as a heterosexual union, ushering in nationwide marriage equality. It
would strengthen protections on a federal level and require states to
recognize all legal out-of-state marriages.
The bill is a priority for Democrats
who lost control of the House in the midterms.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops
and leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention continue to voice
opposition to the legislation, warning that the bill threatens the
liberty of religious organizations.
“The Catholic Church will always
uphold the unique meaning of marriage as a lifelong, exclusive union
of one man and one woman,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York,
chairman of the Catholic bishops' Committee for Religious Liberty,
said. “Senators promoting the [Respect for Marriage Act] have
claimed that their amended bill 'respects and protects Americans'
religious liberties,' but the provisions of the Act that relate to
religious liberty are insufficient.”
The Mormon Church has previously
supported state laws and constitutional amendments that define
marriage as a heterosexual union. Its members heavily contributed to
campaigns in support of such bans, including California's Proposition
8.