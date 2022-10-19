Television personality Karamo Brown
cited the cancellation of Queer as Folk in arguing that
homophobia remains in the entertainment industry.
Peacock canceled the second reboot of
the British gay drama after one season.
(Related: Peacock
cancels Queer
as Folk
reboot after one season.)
Speaking with LGBTQ glossy Out
about his new daytime talk show, Brown, who also appears on Netflix's
Queer Eye, said that hosting the show as an openly gay man was
important because homophobia remains in the entertainment industry.
"Representation is so important
because the more that we see ourselves, the more you know that your
dream is valid,” Brown
said. “The reality of this business is that there's still
homophobia. I see shows that should not have been canceled, in my
personal opinion. I look at Queer As Folk. I think that show
was exceptional. We're still at a place where as LGBTQIA+ artists, we
have to fight. We have to support."
"We have to show up for each
other, because there's still young trans, nonbinary, gay, lesbian,
pan, bisexual people who are artists that are not getting their
opportunities. I'm thankful that we've been given opportunities, but
I know the five of us are always [trying] to continue to open the
door for someone behind us or beside us. To honor those that we're
looking at coming up. There's still work to be done,” he said,
referring to his co-stars on Queer Eye.
Brown added that his new talk show,
Karamo, offers “real advice” for viewers.
“A lot of daytime talk shows are
celebrity driven,” he said. “Mine is not. It's about every person
that looks just like your mom, your dad, your sister, your brother.
You're going to walk away with real tips, real solutions, real advice
to make you better.”