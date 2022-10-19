Television personality Karamo Brown cited the cancellation of Queer as Folk in arguing that homophobia remains in the entertainment industry.

Peacock canceled the second reboot of the British gay drama after one season.

Speaking with LGBTQ glossy Out about his new daytime talk show, Brown, who also appears on Netflix's Queer Eye, said that hosting the show as an openly gay man was important because homophobia remains in the entertainment industry.

"Representation is so important because the more that we see ourselves, the more you know that your dream is valid,” Brown said. “The reality of this business is that there's still homophobia. I see shows that should not have been canceled, in my personal opinion. I look at Queer As Folk. I think that show was exceptional. We're still at a place where as LGBTQIA+ artists, we have to fight. We have to support."

"We have to show up for each other, because there's still young trans, nonbinary, gay, lesbian, pan, bisexual people who are artists that are not getting their opportunities. I'm thankful that we've been given opportunities, but I know the five of us are always [trying] to continue to open the door for someone behind us or beside us. To honor those that we're looking at coming up. There's still work to be done,” he said, referring to his co-stars on Queer Eye.

Brown added that his new talk show, Karamo, offers “real advice” for viewers.

“A lot of daytime talk shows are celebrity driven,” he said. “Mine is not. It's about every person that looks just like your mom, your dad, your sister, your brother. You're going to walk away with real tips, real solutions, real advice to make you better.”