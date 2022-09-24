Streaming network Peacock has canceled
its Queer as Folk reboot after one season.
Peacock's take on the British series
followed a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are
transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.
The series starred
Devin Way, who played a medical school dropout afraid of commitment,
Fin Argus, who played a “cocky highschooler,” Jesse James Keitel,
who played a transgender, semi-reformed party girl, Johnny Sibilly,
who played a successful lawyer, and Ryan O'Connell, who played a pop
culture nerd with cerebral palsy. The show also featured a bevy of
guest stars, including Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr.,
and Nyle DiMarco.
Peacock's iteration of the show was
created by Stephen Dunn, who worked
on Apple TV+'s Little America
and is adapting the novel Yes, Daddy
for Amazon Prime.
Dunn reacted to the
news in an Instagram post.
“It’s
a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a
show as fearless and unapologetic as Queer As Folk,”
Dunn said. “This experience changed our lives forever and we’re
so grateful to have found this incredible new family. But today we
received the disappointing news that we’re not getting a second
season. We know how much it’s meant to the fans and while we’re
heartbroken we won’t get to make more episodes, we wanna thank
everyone for watching and falling in love with Brodie, Mingus,
Ruthie, Noah, Shar, Julian, Daddius, Bussey, Marvin, Judy and Brenda.
We’re so grateful for the chance to honor our community and are so
proud of this show.”
Showtime
was the first American network to reboot Queer as Folk.
Its adaptation, which took place in Pittsburgh, ran five seasons.