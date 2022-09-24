Streaming network Peacock has canceled its Queer as Folk reboot after one season.

Peacock's take on the British series followed a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

The series starred Devin Way, who played a medical school dropout afraid of commitment, Fin Argus, who played a “cocky highschooler,” Jesse James Keitel, who played a transgender, semi-reformed party girl, Johnny Sibilly, who played a successful lawyer, and Ryan O'Connell, who played a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy. The show also featured a bevy of guest stars, including Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr., and Nyle DiMarco.

Peacock's iteration of the show was created by Stephen Dunn, who worked on Apple TV+'s Little America and is adapting the novel Yes, Daddy for Amazon Prime.

Dunn reacted to the news in an Instagram post.

“It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as Queer As Folk,” Dunn said. “This experience changed our lives forever and we’re so grateful to have found this incredible new family. But today we received the disappointing news that we’re not getting a second season. We know how much it’s meant to the fans and while we’re heartbroken we won’t get to make more episodes, we wanna thank everyone for watching and falling in love with Brodie, Mingus, Ruthie, Noah, Shar, Julian, Daddius, Bussey, Marvin, Judy and Brenda. We’re so grateful for the chance to honor our community and are so proud of this show.”

Showtime was the first American network to reboot Queer as Folk. Its adaptation, which took place in Pittsburgh, ran five seasons.