Universal Pictures has released the
first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming horror film Knock
at the Cabin.
The film stars Ben Aldridge and
Jonathan Groff as a gay couple on vacation with their adopted
daughter Wen.
The family is vacationing in a secluded
cabin in New England when four strangers take the family captive and
tell them they are there to prevent the upcoming apocalypse.
Groff, who is openly gay, is best known
for playing Melchior Gabor in the original Broadway production of
Spring Awakening and King George III in Hamilton. On
television, he played Jesse St. James on Fox's Glee
and FBI Special Agent Holden Ford on Netflix's Mindhunter.
Groff starred in HBO's Looking
as a young gay man who recently moved to San Francisco.
Aldridge,
who came out in 2020, is best known for his roles on Pennyworth
and Fleabag. He will
play Kit Cowan, Michael Ausiello's lover, in the upcoming American
biographical film Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.
(Related:
First
Look: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge play gay couple in Spoiler
Alert.)
Rounding out the
cast are Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby
Quinn.
Based on Paul Tremblay's novel The
Cabin at the End of the World,
Knock at the Cabin is scheduled to open on February 3, 2023.