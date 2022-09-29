Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming horror film Knock at the Cabin.

The film stars Ben Aldridge and Jonathan Groff as a gay couple on vacation with their adopted daughter Wen.

The family is vacationing in a secluded cabin in New England when four strangers take the family captive and tell them they are there to prevent the upcoming apocalypse.

Groff, who is openly gay, is best known for playing Melchior Gabor in the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening and King George III in Hamilton. On television, he played Jesse St. James on Fox's Glee and FBI Special Agent Holden Ford on Netflix's Mindhunter. Groff starred in HBO's Looking as a young gay man who recently moved to San Francisco.

Aldridge, who came out in 2020, is best known for his roles on Pennyworth and Fleabag. He will play Kit Cowan, Michael Ausiello's lover, in the upcoming American biographical film Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.

(Related: First Look: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge play gay couple in Spoiler Alert.)

Rounding out the cast are Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn.

Based on Paul Tremblay's novel The Cabin at the End of the World, Knock at the Cabin is scheduled to open on February 3, 2023.