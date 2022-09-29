Focus Features on Thursday released the
first trailer for Spoiler Alert, director Michael Showalter's
big screen adaptation of Michael Ausiello's bestselling memoir,
Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.
The film stars Jim Parsons (The Big
Bang Theory) and British actor Ben Aldridge (Fleabag) as a
couple facing terminal illness.
The film follows entertainment
journalist Michael (played by Parsons) and photographer Kit's
(Aldridge) 14-year love story, which ends with Kit's death.
The film was written by David Marshall
Grant (Smash, Brothers and Sisters) and Dan Savage, the
sex advice columnist behind Savage Love and the co-founder of
the It Gets Better Project, which works to prevent suicide among
LGBTQ youth.
Rounding out the cast are Sally Field,
Bill Irwin, Jeffery Self, Nikki M. James, and Antoni Porowski, Queer
Eye's food guy.
Spoiler Alert opens in select
theaters on December 2, followed by a nationwide rollout on December
16.