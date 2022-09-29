Focus Features on Thursday released the first trailer for Spoiler Alert, director Michael Showalter's big screen adaptation of Michael Ausiello's bestselling memoir, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.

The film stars Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) and British actor Ben Aldridge (Fleabag) as a couple facing terminal illness.

The film follows entertainment journalist Michael (played by Parsons) and photographer Kit's (Aldridge) 14-year love story, which ends with Kit's death.

The film was written by David Marshall Grant (Smash, Brothers and Sisters) and Dan Savage, the sex advice columnist behind Savage Love and the co-founder of the It Gets Better Project, which works to prevent suicide among LGBTQ youth.

Rounding out the cast are Sally Field, Bill Irwin, Jeffery Self, Nikki M. James, and Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye's food guy.

Spoiler Alert opens in select theaters on December 2, followed by a nationwide rollout on December 16.