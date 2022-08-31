Speaking Sunday at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), Billy Eichner called out the Supreme Court for considering to revisit major LGBTQ rights cases.

In presenting Panic! At The Disco as one of the event's performers, Eichner delivered a powerful statement in support of LGBTQ rights.

Eichner wrote, directed, and stars in Universal Picture's upcoming gay rom-com Bros.

“Bros is making history as the first gay rom-com ever made by a major studio and the first where every role is played by an openly LGBTQ actor,” Eichner told the audience.

“And I need you all there in theaters on Sep. 30, ‘cause we need to show all the homophobes like Clarence Thomas and all the homophobes on the Supreme Court that we want gay love stories and we support LGBTQ people and we are not letting them drag us back into the last century because they are in the past and Bros is the future.”

In a concurring opinion to the case that struck down Roe, Justice Clarence Thomas alluded to the Supreme Court revising other similar cases that hinge on the right to privacy, such as the court's groundbreaking 2015 ruling in Obergefell that ushered in nationwide same-sex marriage. Congress responded to Thomas' opinion with a bill that seeks to protect marriage equality. After clearing the House with GOP support, the measure has stalled in the Senate.