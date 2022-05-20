Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming gay rom-com Bros.

The film stars Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street) opposite Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) as two gay men with commitment issues who try to navigate a possible relationship.

Eichner plays Bobby Leiber, a podcaster who is asked to write a romantic gay film that “a straight man might even like and watch with his girlfriend.”

Macfarlane plays Aaron, who is seen in the trailer partying shirtless with other gay men at a club.

Bros breaks ground on several major fronts. It is the first gay male rom-com from a major studio and the first studio film to feature an entirely LGBTQ principal cast. Eichner is also the first out gay man to write, produce, and star in a major Hollywood movie.

Speaking with UK LGBTQ glossy Attitude ahead of the trailer's release, Eichner said that it was important to him that the film was “an authentic reflection of my life, of our [LGBTQ] lives in a funny way, of course, but something that felt real and grounded and that didn't feel like a sitcom.”

Eichner added that he was not making a “Hallmark movie” and wanted to capture “the complexity of being a gay adult,” referring to the movie's sex scenes.

The film also stars Amanda Bearse, Harvey Fierstein, Bowen Yang, Ts Madison, Symone, Miss Lawrence, Guillermo Diaz, and Guy Branam.

Bros is scheduled for release on September 30.