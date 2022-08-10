Comedian-writer Abbi Jacobson is engaged to her girlfriend Jodi Balfour, an actress.

Jacobson, 38, was seen last week wearing an engagement ring while walking the red carpet at the premiere of her upcoming Amazon Video series A League of Their Own. The event was the couple's red carpet debut.

(Related: First Look: Abbi Jacobson's A League of Their Own series premieres next month)

Jacobson and several of her A League of Their Own costars confirmed the news with People magazine.

“It's out. It's great,” D'Arcy Carden said. “We're so happy. We love [Jodi].”

“Abbi's engaged! Abbi's engaged! Abbi's engaged!” Chanté Adams said. “We've had to hide it for … No, I'm kidding.”

“No, you have not. You have not had to hide it,” Jacobson responded, blushing. “That was not a thing. It was not a secret.”

The couple started dating in 2020.

Jacobson, who is best known for co-creating and co-starring in the Comedy Central series Broad City with Ilana Glazer, came out as bisexual in a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair.

Balfour, 35, is best known for her performances in For All Mankind, Supernatural, The Crown, and True Detective.