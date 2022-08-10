Comedian-writer Abbi Jacobson is
engaged to her girlfriend Jodi Balfour, an actress.
Jacobson, 38, was seen last week
wearing an engagement ring while walking the red carpet at the
premiere of her upcoming Amazon Video series A League of Their
Own. The event was the couple's red carpet debut.
Jacobson and several of her A League
of Their Own costars confirmed the news with People
magazine.
“It's out. It's great,” D'Arcy
Carden said. “We're so happy. We love [Jodi].”
“Abbi's engaged! Abbi's engaged!
Abbi's engaged!” Chanté
Adams said. “We've had to hide it for … No, I'm kidding.”
“No, you have not. You have not had
to hide it,” Jacobson
responded, blushing. “That was not a thing. It was not a
secret.”
The couple started dating in 2020.
Jacobson, who is best known for
co-creating and co-starring in the Comedy Central series Broad
City with Ilana Glazer, came out as bisexual in a 2018 interview
with Vanity Fair.
Balfour, 35, is best known for her
performances in For All Mankind, Supernatural, The
Crown, and True Detective.