Amazon Studios has released the first
trailer for its upcoming series A League of Their Own.
An adaptation of the classic 1992
comedy-drama baseball film of the same name, A League of Their
Own, the series, was created by out comedian-writer Abbi Jacobson
and producer-screenwriter Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle,
Onion News Network).
Jacobson is best known for co-creating
and co-starring in the Comedy Central series Broad City with
Ilana Glazer.
Rounding out the cast are Chanté
Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, Gbemisola Ikumel, Kelly
McCormack, and Priscilla Delgado.
The series, which also takes place in
the early 1940s as World War II dragged on, will explore new
characters and topics – such as racism and the stories of lesbian
players – not included in the film.
In the trailer, Jacobson's character is
seen getting close to another player and Adams' character is rejected
from the team, ostensibly because she is African-American.
A League of Their Own will
premiere on Prime Video on August 12.