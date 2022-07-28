Amazon Studios has released the first trailer for its upcoming series A League of Their Own.

An adaptation of the classic 1992 comedy-drama baseball film of the same name, A League of Their Own, the series, was created by out comedian-writer Abbi Jacobson and producer-screenwriter Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle, Onion News Network).

Jacobson is best known for co-creating and co-starring in the Comedy Central series Broad City with Ilana Glazer.

Rounding out the cast are Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, Gbemisola Ikumel, Kelly McCormack, and Priscilla Delgado.

The series, which also takes place in the early 1940s as World War II dragged on, will explore new characters and topics – such as racism and the stories of lesbian players – not included in the film.

In the trailer, Jacobson's character is seen getting close to another player and Adams' character is rejected from the team, ostensibly because she is African-American.

A League of Their Own will premiere on Prime Video on August 12.