Christian conservative Franklin Graham
has condemned passage in the House of Representatives of a bill that
seeks to protect same-sex marriage and has called on his followers to
pray for its demise in the Senate.
The House approved the Respect for
Marriage Act last week with the support of 47 Republicans. The bill
was first introduced in 2009 by New York Representative Jerrold
Nadler, a Democrat. Nadler said that it was important to codify the
Supreme Court's marriage equality opinion in Obergefell after
it struck down Roe v. Wade, which like Obergefell was
based on the right to privacy.
The bill now heads to the Senate, where
ten GOP votes are needed to approve legislation backed by all
Democrats.
In a Facebook post, Graham, the son of
the late televangelist Billy Graham and a vocal supporter of former
President Donald Trump, condemned the bill's passage in the House and
called on his followers to pray for its demise in the Senate.
“God says that marriage is to be
between one man and one woman – not two men, not two women. The GOP
used to believe that too,” Graham wrote.
“Will you pray for God’s
intervention as this bill moves on to the Senate? Only He can save us
from our evil and rebellious ways.”
“Make sure you know how your
representatives vote because it reveals where they stand on these and
other important Biblical and moral issues.”
“Remember, elections are our
opportunity to vote for men and women who support Biblical values and
morality,” he concluded.
The Respect for Marriage Act repeals
the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), a law that prohibited the federal
government from recognizing the legal marriages of gay and lesbian
couples. The Supreme Court struck down DOMA in 2013. The Respect for
Marriage Act also requires states to recognize the marriages of
same-sex couples performed in different states.
