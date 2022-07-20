The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) on Tuesday endorsed Jim Obergefell for the 89th District seat of the Ohio House of Representatives.

Obergefell was the lead plaintiff in Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that in 2015 found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

HRC Interim President Joni Madison said in a statement that HRC was proud to support Obergefell's candidacy.

“Jim Obergefell’s name is already legendary in the LGBTQ+ community as the man who won marriage equality for everyone in the United States,” Madison said. “Many people would be content with such a legacy – but Obergefell is not one to rest on his laurels. In his campaign for the Ohio House of Representatives, he’s standing up once again for those who’ve been marginalized, those who’ve been discriminated against, and those who have been left behind. If he’s elected, the Sandusky area will have someone representing them in Columbus who can be counted on to stand up and do what’s right, and the Human Rights Campaign is proud to support his candidacy.”

Obergefell and John Arthur, who was fighting a diagnosis of Lou Gehrig's Disease, married in Maryland after sharing their lives for more than 20 years. Because the disease was in its late stages, the couple married on an airport tarmac in Baltimore. Three months later, Arthur died and Ohio refused to list Obergefell on his death certificate as his husband.

Obergefell sued the state to recognize his marriage.

Obergefell is running to unseat Representative Douglas “D.J.” Swearingen, Jr., a Republican opposed to LGBTQ rights.