A day after the U.S. House approved a marriage equality bill with bipartisan support, the White House called on the Senate to quickly do the same.

Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the legislation was “personal” to President Joe Biden.

Jean-Pierre added that Biden, who first publicly voiced his support for same-sex marriage in 2012 and supported civil unions before that, would sign the bill into law if it reached his desk.

The House on Tuesday approved the Respect for Marriage Act with the support of 47 Republicans. The bill was first introduced in 2009 by New York Representative Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat. Nadler said that it was important to codify the Supreme Court's marriage equality opinion in Obergefell after it struck down Roe v. Wade, which like Obergefell was based on the right to privacy.

(Related: HRC endorses Jim Obergefell for Ohio House.)

The Respect for Marriage Act repeals the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), a law that prohibited the federal government from recognizing the legal marriages of gay and lesbian couples. The Supreme Court struck down DOMA in 2013. The Respect for Marriage Act also requires states to recognize the marriages of same-sex couples performed in different states.

According to reporting from CNN, at least four Republican senators have stated their support for the legislation and another sixteen remain undecided. Ten GOP senators are needed in the Senate to approve legislation backed by all Democrats.

Republican senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina support the bill.

The narrow window to approve the marriage bill has alarmed anti-LGBTQ rights activists. Brian Brown, president of the National Organization for Marriage (NOM), called passage in the House “a bombshell” that “seriously disrupts our plans for the balance of the year.”

Brown added that his group has “been working at the state level with allies to find the right case to bring forward to reverse the equally illegitimate Obergefell decision imposing gay marriage.”