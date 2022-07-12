In a new interview, Jesse James Keitel
talked about her empowering sex scene in Peacock's Queer as Folk
reboot.
In the LGBTQ series, Keitel plays
Ruthie, a transgender teacher in a relationship with Shar (played by
CG), who is non-binary.
Speaking with UK glossy Attitude,
Keitel said that she was “proud” of her sex scene with CG.
“I've never been prouder of anything
in my life,” she said.
"I hope that scene has an impact
on people who may look at people with similar bodies to me with
disdain, lust, hatred, admiration, confusion, whatever… I hope
people can say: ‘That was an emotional, impactful, empowering sex
scene with someone who happens to be trans.’ Or: ‘I see myself in
that.’”
“When the question was first posed to
me of whether I’d entertain the idea of doing that scene, I always
said: ‘For the right role, project and scene, I’d do it.’ I
thought: ‘The only thing stopping me is my own discomfort with
something.’”
“But I was like: ‘I love my body.
You’re only 28 once!’ It took a long time for me to love my body,
the one I walk around in every day, as a trans woman, and not feel
shame about it. So often in the media, we’re made to feel shame
around trans bodies. When in reality I love my body and being trans,”
she
said.
Queer as Folk is streaming now
on Peacock.