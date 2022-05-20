Streaming network Peacock has released
the first trailer for its upcoming Queer as Folk reboot.
The trailer promises plenty of drama
and hot sex.
It opens with Brodie, played by Devin
Way, telling Marvin (Eric Gaise) that he dropped out of medical
school. The scene appears to take place in Babylon, the local gay
club featured in the US version of the series.
“Hot, smart, and afraid of commitment
– every gay man's type,” Marvin replies.
Premiering in 1999 on Britain's Channel
4, Queer as Folk followed three gay men living in Manchester's
gay village. Showtime's 5-season version took place in Pittsburgh.
Peacock's take on the show takes place
in New Orleans.
According to the show's synopsis, the
lives of a diverse group of friends are “transformed in the
aftermath of a tragedy.”
The trailer hints at an Orlando Pulse
nightclub-like shooting as the transforming tragedy.
This new version of the show was
created by Stephen Dunn, who worked
on Apple TV+'s Little America
and is adapting the novel Yes, Daddy
for Amazon Prime.
Dunn said that his
series is “about people who live vibrant, vital, unapologetically
queer lives.”
Rounding out the
cast are Fin Argus, who plays a “cocky highschooler,” Jesse James
Keitel, who plays a transgender, semi-reformed party girl, Johnny
Sibilly, who plays a successful lawyer, and Ryan O'Connell, who plays
a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy. O'Connell also served as a
writer and co-executive producer on the series.
The series arrives
on Thursday, June 9.