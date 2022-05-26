Kit Connor, who plays Nick Nelson on the Netflix gay teen drama Heartstopper, has said he won't discuss his sexuality publicly.

The 18-year-old Connor made his comments during a recent appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast.

(Related: Netflix renews gay teen drama Heartstopper for seasons 2 and 3.)

Connor said that while “most part” of the response to the series had been “overwhelmingly supportive,” but some reactions had been negative and speculative about the actors' sexuality.

"In the cast, we’re all young – I’m 18 – we have a few people in their early twenties as well and even those older members of the cast we're still all so young and to start speculating about our sexualities and maybe pressuring us to come out when maybe we’re not ready,” he said.

"I mean, for me, I just feel like I’m perfectly confident and comfortable in my sexuality, but I’m not too big on labels and things like that. I’m not massive about that. And I don’t feel like I need to label myself, especially not publicly.”

"It feels a bit strange to make assumptions about a person’s sexuality just based on hearing their voice or seeing their appearance. I feel like that’s a very interesting, slightly problematic sort of assumption to make,” he said.

In a tweet posted earlier this month, Connor addressed the rumors swirling online about his sexuality. “Twitter is so funny man. Apparently some people on here know my sexuality better than I do...,” he wrote.