Netflix has renewed Heartstopper for seasons 2 and 3.

The LGBTQ-themed young adult show is based on the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman.

The show premiered in April. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it ranked in Netflix's top 10 list in 54 countries.

The series stars Joe Locke and Kit Connor. Locke plays Charlie, who is openly gay, while Connor plays Nick, who is closeted. They meet and form a strong friendship.

Heartstopper has received a 100 percent rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.