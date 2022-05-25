Netflix has renewed Heartstopper
for seasons 2 and 3.
The LGBTQ-themed young adult show is
based on the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by Alice
Oseman.
The show premiered in April. According
to The Hollywood Reporter, it ranked in Netflix's top 10 list
in 54 countries.
The series stars Joe Locke and Kit
Connor. Locke plays Charlie, who is openly gay, while Connor plays
Nick, who is closeted. They meet and form a strong friendship.
Heartstopper has received a 100
percent rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.