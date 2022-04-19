Out actress Kristen Stewart has joined the cast of the upcoming lesbian romance thriller Love Lies Bleeding.

The film from director Rose Glass (Saint Maud) is set in the world of bodybuilding and is being described as “a romance fueled by ego, desire and the American dream.”

Stewart will play the film's co-lead, the protective lover of a female bodybuilder, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is being developed by A24 and Film4, the feature division of the UK's Channel 4.

Stewart's last lesbian romance film was the Christmas rom-com Happiest Season.

Stewart can next be seen in David Cronenberg's upcoming sci-fi film Crimes of the Future. The body-horror film also stars Léa Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen.