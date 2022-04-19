Out actress Kristen Stewart has joined
the cast of the upcoming lesbian romance thriller Love Lies
Bleeding.
The film from director Rose Glass
(Saint Maud) is set in the world of bodybuilding and is being
described as “a romance fueled by ego, desire and the American
dream.”
Stewart will play the film's co-lead,
the protective lover of a female bodybuilder, according to The
Hollywood Reporter.
The film is being developed by A24 and
Film4, the feature division of the UK's Channel 4.
(Related: Kristen
Stewart, girlfriend Dylan Meyer are engaged.)
Stewart's last lesbian romance film was
the Christmas rom-com Happiest Season.
Stewart can next be seen in David
Cronenberg's upcoming sci-fi film Crimes of the Future. The
body-horror film also stars Léa
Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen.