Out actress Kristen Stewart is engaged
to marry girlfriend Dylan Meyer, a screenwriter.
Stewart, 31, announced the news during
an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.
“We’re marrying, we’re totally
gonna do it,” Stewart said. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I
think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it.
We’re marrying. It’s happening.”
It is believed that the couple began
dating in the summer of 2019.
During a previous appearance on Stern's
show, Stewart explained that she and Meyer first met while working on
a movie. They reconnected six years later at a friend's birthday
party.
“She rocked up at a friend's birthday
and I was like, 'Where have you been and how have I not known you?'”
Stewart said. “The day that I met her, all bets were off.”
She recalled that she confessed her
love to Meyer two weeks later while they were hanging out at a bar.
“Her friends were there or whatever,”
she said. “They walked out and I was just like, 'Aw man, I'm so
fucking in love with you.' Like, done.”
Stewart plays Princess Diana in the
film Spencer, which opens Friday.