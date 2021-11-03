Out actress Kristen Stewart is engaged to marry girlfriend Dylan Meyer, a screenwriter.

Stewart, 31, announced the news during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart said. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying. It’s happening.”

It is believed that the couple began dating in the summer of 2019.

During a previous appearance on Stern's show, Stewart explained that she and Meyer first met while working on a movie. They reconnected six years later at a friend's birthday party.

“She rocked up at a friend's birthday and I was like, 'Where have you been and how have I not known you?'” Stewart said. “The day that I met her, all bets were off.”

She recalled that she confessed her love to Meyer two weeks later while they were hanging out at a bar.

“Her friends were there or whatever,” she said. “They walked out and I was just like, 'Aw man, I'm so fucking in love with you.' Like, done.”

Stewart plays Princess Diana in the film Spencer, which opens Friday.