In a social media post, actress Jamie Lee Curtis has vowed to speak out against “discriminatory” bills targeting the transgender community.

Curtis, a long-time LGBTQ ally, revealed last year that her youngest child is transgender.

In sending birthday wishes to her 26-year-old daughter Ruby Guest, Curtis took aim at laws and bills that target the transgender community.

“Happy birthday Ruby,” Curtis captioned a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt in support of the transgender community. “I am proud 2 be your mother & am sending support 2 all trans families across the US targeted by conservative legislatures & I VOW 2 use my freedom of speech 2 SUPPORT my child & ALL trans children trying 2 live FREELY as who they are. #ProtectTransKids.”

Curtis also criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, who in an election year directed state child welfare officials to investigate parents who support their minor children receiving gender-affirming medical care. The state has defined such care for minors as “child abuse.”

(Related: Texas court blocks investigation into parents of transgender teen.)

“Now politicians are proposing that parents providing gender-affirming care for THEIR OWN children are felons and deserve prison time. These laws are discriminatory, unjust, and anti-American. Freedom of expression includes gender expression!” Curtis said.

In response, Ruby Guest praised Curtis, saying that she loves her mother “so much” and she has supported her since she came out.