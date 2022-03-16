In a social media post, actress Jamie
Lee Curtis has vowed to speak out against “discriminatory” bills
targeting the transgender community.
Curtis, a long-time LGBTQ ally,
revealed last year that her youngest child is transgender.
In sending birthday wishes to her
26-year-old daughter Ruby Guest, Curtis took aim at laws and bills
that target the transgender community.
“Happy birthday Ruby,” Curtis
captioned a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt in support of the
transgender community. “I am proud 2 be your mother & am
sending support 2 all trans families across the US targeted by
conservative legislatures & I VOW 2 use my freedom of speech 2
SUPPORT my child & ALL trans children trying 2 live FREELY as who
they are. #ProtectTransKids.”
Curtis also criticized Texas Governor
Greg Abbott, a Republican, who in an election year directed state
child welfare officials to investigate parents who support their
minor children receiving gender-affirming medical care. The state has
defined such care for minors as “child abuse.”
(Related: Texas
court blocks investigation into parents of transgender teen.)
“Now politicians are proposing that
parents providing gender-affirming care for THEIR OWN children are
felons and deserve prison time. These laws are discriminatory,
unjust, and anti-American. Freedom of expression includes gender
expression!” Curtis
said.
In response, Ruby Guest praised Curtis,
saying that she loves her mother “so much” and she has supported
her since she came out.