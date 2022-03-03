A court in Texas has blocked a state
investigation into the parents of a transgender teen.
The Travis County District Court
granted a temporary restraining order on Wednesday, blocking the
Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) from
investigating the parents of a transgender minor who is undergoing
gender-affirming care.
The parents filed a lawsuit after Texas
Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, defined in a written
opinion that gender-affirming care for minors is “child abuse”
under state law.
“There is no doubt that these
procedures are ‘abuse’ under Texas law, and thus must be halted,”
said Paxton. “The Texas Department of Family and Protective
Services (DFPS) has a responsibility to act accordingly. I’ll do
everything I can to protect against those who take advantage of and
harm young Texans.”
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a
Republican, directed DFPS to follow Paxton's legal opinion. The
agency announced that it would follow the governor's directive.
The parents said in their lawsuit that
a DFPS investigator had already contacted them.
The parents are represented by the ACLU
of Texas, ACLU, and LGBTQ legal group Lambda Legal.
“This is a critical victory and an
important first step in stopping these egregious and illegal actions
from Texas officials. We are relieved for our plaintiffs and ready to
keep fighting to stop the governor, commissioner, and DFPS from
inflicting further harm on trans people and their families and
communities across Texas,” said Chase Strangio, deputy director for
trans justice with the ACLU LGBTQ & HIV Project.“Transgender
youth in Texas should be able to access lifesaving, medically
necessary care with the support of their families and doctors.
Attempts to cut off transgender adolescents from care will not make
them any less trans but it will make them less likely to grow up at
all.”
While the court's order is limited to
the plaintiffs named in the lawsuit, the court will hear arguments on
whether to block the governor's directive more broadly on Friday,
March 11.
It should be noted that gender
reassignment surgery is widely restricted to adults over 18.