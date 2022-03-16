In accepting an award on Saturday, out singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile condemned anti-LGBTQ bills being debated in numerous Republican-led states.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, honored Carlile with its Visibility Award, which recognizes “LGBTQ+ individuals who are living open and honest lives at home, at work, and in their greater community.” Soccer star Abby Wambach and her wife Glennon Doyle presented Carlile with the award.

Carlile, who is raising two daughters with her wife Catherine Shepherd, criticized attacks against the LGBTQ community, the most notable being Florida's “Don't Say Gay” bill and Texas' decision to investigate parents who support their transgender children.

“The worst part is that political predators addicted to power are carrying out their long-standing tradition of targeting children as they relate to the LGBTQIA + narrative,” Carlile said.

“This hurts all families, queer and cis heteronormative, because these misguided leaders chip away at our natural ability to understand one another.”

“They weaponize sexuality and sequester us off into categories of deviance making us inherently 'age-inappropriate' when many of us have children ourselves. This isn’t light reading.”

Carlile concluded her remarks on an optimistic note.

“In all seriousness and gratitude, we will win these fights like we’ve won the ones before them. There’s beauty in the struggle, joy in the fight and I’ll never stop being grateful for this honor and this visibility,” she said.