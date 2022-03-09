GLAAD on Tuesday announced that it
would honor singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves at its 33rd
annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 2.
Musgraves will be presented with the
group's Vanguard Award, which is “presented to allies who have made
a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.”
Previous honorees include Beyoncé and
JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Kerry Washington, Cher, Janet
Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Patricia Arquette, and Antonio Banderas.
GLAAD said that Musgraves has “used
her platform to loudly speak out in support of the LGBTQ community
and advance conversations about LGBTQ acceptance in country music.”
The group cited Musgraves' involvement in speaking out against
proposed anti-LGBTQ bills in Texas.
“From speaking out against anti-LGBTQ
legislation in her home state of Texas, to raising awareness about
bullying affecting LGBTQ youth, to uplifting the work of LGBTQ
artists, Kacey continues to raise the bar for what it means to be an
authentic ally and to inspire her fans to do the same,” said GLAAD
President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.
GLAAD also announced that the ceremony
would be hosted by Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and D.J.
“Shangela” Pierce, the hosts and series producers of the
Emmy-nominated HBO series We're Here.
The group previously announced that it
would honor
Michaela Jae Rodriguez with its Stephen F. Kolzak Award.