GLAAD on Tuesday announced that it would honor singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves at its 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 2.

Musgraves will be presented with the group's Vanguard Award, which is “presented to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.”

Previous honorees include Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Kerry Washington, Cher, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Patricia Arquette, and Antonio Banderas.

GLAAD said that Musgraves has “used her platform to loudly speak out in support of the LGBTQ community and advance conversations about LGBTQ acceptance in country music.” The group cited Musgraves' involvement in speaking out against proposed anti-LGBTQ bills in Texas.

“From speaking out against anti-LGBTQ legislation in her home state of Texas, to raising awareness about bullying affecting LGBTQ youth, to uplifting the work of LGBTQ artists, Kacey continues to raise the bar for what it means to be an authentic ally and to inspire her fans to do the same,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

GLAAD also announced that the ceremony would be hosted by Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, the hosts and series producers of the Emmy-nominated HBO series We're Here.

The group previously announced that it would honor Michaela Jae Rodriguez with its Stephen F. Kolzak Award.