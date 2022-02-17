GLAAD will honor transgender actress Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez at its upcoming 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

Rodriguez is best known for playing Blanca in the FX drama Pose, which explores New York City's vibrant ball scene of the 1980s and early 90s. Her performance earned her an Emmy nomination.

GLAAD will honor Rodriguez with its Stephen F. Kozak Award, which is presented to an “LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance.”

“Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is an undeniable talent who is changing the way audiences understand trans people while breaking down barriers for the trans community and LGBTQ people of color within the entertainment industry,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “Her performance as Blanca on Pose was one of the most important and impactful roles in the history of LGBTQ representation on television, and she continues to spearhead the future of trans visibility and inclusion in entertainment through her talent on screen, in music, and as a passionate activist.”

Previous Stephen F. Kolzak honorees include Laverne Cox, Jim Parsons, Wanda Sykes, Troye Sivan, Ruby Rose, Chaz Bono, Stephen Warren, Melissa Etheridge, and Sir Ian McKellen.

GLAAD's 33rd annual Media Awards ceremonies will take place in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 2 and in New York on Friday, May 6.