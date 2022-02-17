GLAAD will honor transgender actress
Michaela Jaé (Mj)
Rodriguez at its upcoming 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards
in Los Angeles.
Rodriguez is best known for playing
Blanca in the FX drama Pose, which explores New York City's
vibrant ball scene of the 1980s and early 90s. Her performance earned
her an Emmy nomination.
GLAAD will honor Rodriguez with its
Stephen F. Kozak Award, which is presented to an “LGBTQ media
professional who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ
acceptance.”
“Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is an
undeniable talent who is changing the way audiences understand trans
people while breaking down barriers for the trans community and LGBTQ
people of color within the entertainment industry,” said GLAAD
President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “Her performance as Blanca on
Pose was one of the most important and impactful roles in the
history of LGBTQ representation on television, and she continues to
spearhead the future of trans visibility and inclusion in
entertainment through her talent on screen, in music, and as a
passionate activist.”
Previous Stephen F. Kolzak honorees
include Laverne Cox, Jim Parsons, Wanda Sykes, Troye Sivan, Ruby
Rose, Chaz Bono, Stephen Warren, Melissa Etheridge, and Sir Ian
McKellen.
GLAAD's 33rd annual Media
Awards ceremonies will take place in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 2
and in New York on Friday, May 6.