CVS, Cargill, Kellogg, Salesforce, Warner Media, and Pepsi Co. are among the new signatories to a business statement opposed to anti-transgender legislation.

The statement, drafted by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, has the support of more than 150 major companies.

HRC said that the list of new signatories has more than tripled in the past year.

At least 160 anti-LGBTQ bills are pending in legislatures across the United States, with more than half specifically targeting transgender youth.

“We are deeply concerned by the bills being introduced in state houses across the country that single out LGBTQ+ individuals – many specifically targeting transgender youth – for exclusion or differential treatment,” the statement reads in part. “Laws that would affect access to medical care for transgender people, parental rights, social and family services, student sports, or access to public facilities such as restrooms, unnecessarily and uncharitably single out already marginalized groups for additional disadvantage.”

“America’s business community has consistently communicated to lawmakers at every level that such laws have a negative effect on our employees, our customers, our competitiveness, and state and national economies,” the statement continues.