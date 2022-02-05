Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Thursday signed a bill into law that prohibits transgender women and girls from playing sports on teams that match their gender identity.

Sioux Falls television station KELO reported that Noem signed Senate Bill 46 during a brief ceremony.

Senate Bill 46 is the first anti-transgender bill signed into law in 2022.

The bill was authored and submitted to the legislature by Noem. Last year, she signed two executive orders that placed barriers around transgender athletes.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, denounced the legislation, calling it blatant discrimination.

“Instead of focusing on the real issues affecting the people of South Dakota, Gov. Noem and anti-LGBTQ+ state legislators continue their relentless, baseless, and patently discriminatory attacks against transgender kids.” said Cathryn Oakley, state legislative director and senior counsel at HRC. “They show no shame. The governor’s eagerness to pass a bill attacking transgender kids reveals that her national political aspirations override any sense of responsibility she has to fulfill her oath to protect South Dakotans.”

“Gov. Noem and South Dakota legislators need to stop playing games with vulnerable children. Transgender children are children. They deserve the ability to play with their friends. This legislation isn’t solving an actual problem that South Dakota was facing: it is discrimination, plain and simple. Shame on Governor Noem,” she said.

A second anti-transgender bill, House Bill 1005, cleared the South Dakota House on Tuesday. The legislation prohibits transgender students from using school restrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity.