The Republican-controlled Florida House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill dubbed “Don't Say Gay.”

The Parental Rights in Education bill (HB 1557) seeks to prohibit discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity in a school setting.

One Democrat joined all but seven Republicans in voting for the bill.

A provision in the bill that required school administrators to notify parents if a student identifies as LGBTQ at school – effectively outing students to their parents – was withdrawn last week.

Nadine Smith, executive director of Equality Florida, the state's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, called the bill “extreme.”

“This bill is so extreme that it inspired a rare rebellion within House GOP ranks as seven Republican lawmakers broke with leadership and opposed passage,” she said.

The measure now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to pass.

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has signaled his support for the bill.