The Republican-controlled Florida House
of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill dubbed “Don't Say
Gay.”
The Parental Rights in Education bill
(HB 1557) seeks to prohibit discussions about sexual orientation and
gender identity in a school setting.
One Democrat joined all but seven
Republicans in voting for the bill.
(Related: Pete
Buttigieg calls Florida's “Don't Say Gay” bill “dangerous.”)
A provision in the bill that required
school administrators to notify parents if a student identifies as
LGBTQ at school – effectively outing students to their parents –
was withdrawn last week.
Nadine Smith, executive director of
Equality Florida, the state's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, called
the bill “extreme.”
“This bill is so extreme that it
inspired a rare rebellion within House GOP ranks as seven Republican
lawmakers broke with leadership and opposed passage,” she said.
The measure now heads to the Senate,
where it is expected to pass.
Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has
signaled his support for the bill.