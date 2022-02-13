In a recent CNN interview, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg criticized a proposed Florida bill dubbed “Don't Say Gay.”

The legislation seeks to prohibit discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity in a school setting. Other provisions in the bill would require school administrators to notify parents if a student identifies as LGBTQ at school, effectively outing students to their parents.

The bill has cleared pivotal committees in the Florida House and Senate.

When CNN Newsroom host Jim Sciutto asked Buttigieg whether the legislation was dangerous, he answered, “absolutely.”

“And the reason is that it tells youth who are different or whose families are different that there’s something wrong with them out of the gate, and I do think that contributes to the shocking levels of suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts among LGBTQ youth,” Buttigieg said.

“Any age where it’s appropriate to talk about a kid’s mom and dad, then it should be appropriate to talk about a kid’s mom and mom or dad and dad or whatever family structure we live with. That’s part of what it means to be pro-family, is to be pro-every family,” he said.

Buttigieg is raising two children with his husband Chasten, an educator who has also spoken out against the bill.

