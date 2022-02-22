Rapper Da Brat and her fiancé Jesseca “Judy” Dupart tied the knot on Tuesday.

According to People magazine, the ceremony took place at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia.

“We've been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event," Dupart said. "We just didn't want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime. It's relevant. It's just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames."

Jermaine Dupri walked Ba Brat down the aisle, while Dupart was accompanied by her brother Damon Dupart Sr.

The couple's big day comes just weeks after they announced they are expecting their first child.

In 2020, Da Brat, real name Shawntae Harris, confirmed that she was dating Dupart, acknowledging for the first time publicly that she's gay.

Da Brat, who grew up in Chicago, has received two Grammy Award nominations. She has also appeared on Fox's Empire and ABC's Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Dupart is the CEO and founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products.