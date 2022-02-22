Rapper Da Brat and her fiancé
Jesseca “Judy” Dupart tied the knot on Tuesday.
According to People
magazine, the ceremony took place at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn,
Georgia.
“We've been calling each other twin
flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event,"
Dupart said. "We just didn't want to miss it because it comes
once in a lifetime. It's relevant. It's just real significant to our
relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent
of twin flames."
Jermaine Dupri walked Ba Brat down the
aisle, while Dupart was accompanied by her brother Damon Dupart Sr.
The couple's big day comes just weeks
after they announced they are expecting their first child.
(Related: Da
Brat, fiance Jesseca Dupart expecting first child.)
In 2020, Da Brat, real name Shawntae
Harris, confirmed that she was dating Dupart, acknowledging for the
first time publicly that she's gay.
Da Brat, who grew up in Chicago, has
received two Grammy Award nominations. She has also appeared on Fox's
Empire and ABC's Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Dupart is
the CEO and founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products.