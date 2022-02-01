With just weeks to go before their wedding day, hip hop artist Da Brat and fiancé Jesseca Dupart announced that they are expecting their first child.

Dupart announced the news on Instagram.

“We are EXTENDING the family,” Dupart captioned a photo of the couple holding Dupart's belly.

In 2020, Da Brat, real name Shawntae Harris, confirmed that she was dating Dupart, acknowledging for the first time publicly that she's gay.

The couple got engaged in September and are set to marry on February 22.

Da Brat, who grew up in Chicago, has received two Grammy Award nominations. She has also appeared on Fox's Empire and ABC's Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Dupart is the CEO and founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products.