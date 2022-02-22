During a television appearance on
Sunday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis criticized anti-LGBTQ bills
introduced by Republicans, calling such measures “un-American.”
Polis, the nation's first openly gay
man elected governor, made his comments during an appearance on CNN's
State of the Union.
Earlier this month, South Dakota became
the first state in 2022 to approve a law that targets transgender
youth. Senate Bill 46 prohibits transgender youth from participating
in school sports consistent with their gender identity.
(Related: South
Dakota Governor Kristi signs anti-transgender sports bill into law.)
CNN's Dana Bash asked Polis to respond
to South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem's answer to a
reporter's question about polling showing 90 percent of LGBTQ South
Dakotans reporting dealing with anxiety or depression. “I don't
know,” Noem responded. “That makes me sad. And we should figure
it out.”
“Look, words matter,” the
Democratic governor said. “Laws matter. When a group of people,
LGBTQ youth, feel targeted by the words and laws that some
politicians espouse, of course, it can increase anxiety, depression.”
“I think what this is is an example
of Republican overreach on an issue that the American people have
long moved past. The American people as a whole are completely
accepting of who people love and how they live their lives.”
“And these hard policies about saying
certain youth can't play sports, and certain people aren't allowed in
certain places, or micro-managing what restroom people use, and
mandating what they do are really, frankly, un-American,” he said.
Polis added that such policies will
ultimately hurt the Republican party.