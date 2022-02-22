During a television appearance on Sunday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis criticized anti-LGBTQ bills introduced by Republicans, calling such measures “un-American.”

Polis, the nation's first openly gay man elected governor, made his comments during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union.

Earlier this month, South Dakota became the first state in 2022 to approve a law that targets transgender youth. Senate Bill 46 prohibits transgender youth from participating in school sports consistent with their gender identity.

CNN's Dana Bash asked Polis to respond to South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem's answer to a reporter's question about polling showing 90 percent of LGBTQ South Dakotans reporting dealing with anxiety or depression. “I don't know,” Noem responded. “That makes me sad. And we should figure it out.”

“Look, words matter,” the Democratic governor said. “Laws matter. When a group of people, LGBTQ youth, feel targeted by the words and laws that some politicians espouse, of course, it can increase anxiety, depression.”

“I think what this is is an example of Republican overreach on an issue that the American people have long moved past. The American people as a whole are completely accepting of who people love and how they live their lives.”

“And these hard policies about saying certain youth can't play sports, and certain people aren't allowed in certain places, or micro-managing what restroom people use, and mandating what they do are really, frankly, un-American,” he said.

Polis added that such policies will ultimately hurt the Republican party.