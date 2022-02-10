President Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned a proposed bill in Florida dubbed “Don't Say Gay.”

Biden responded to the bill after it cleared a Senate panel.

“I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community – especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill – to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are,” Biden said in a tweet. “I have your back, and my Administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve.”

The bill prohibits discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in a school setting. Other provisions in the bill would require school administrators to notify parents if a student identifies as LGBTQ at school, effectively outing students to their parents.

The measure has cleared committees in the Florida House and Senate, and Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has signaled his support for the bill.

In a press release, Equality Florida, the state's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, said that DeSantis was taking a page from Anita Bryant's playbook. Bryant was an outspoken opponent of gay rights in the 1970s, often claiming that such rights put children at risk.

“Governor Ron DeSantis is taking a page from Anita Bryant's playbook, using anti-LGBTQ legislation like 'Don't Say Gay' as a springboard to serve his national political ambitions,” the group said. “He is willing to inflict harm on the most vulnerable in our state in order to shore up his extremist base.”