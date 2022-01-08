In a recently posted video, Caroline
Cruz, the 13-year-old daughter of Texas Senator Ted Cruz, said that
she disagrees with most of her father's views.
“A lot of people judge me based upon
him at first glance,” she
said. “But I really disagree with most of his views.”
Shortly after posting the video, Cruz
set her TikTok account to private.
Cruz described security as a con of
being a senator's daughter.
“I literally have to have security
following me everywhere. Like if I want to go on a walk through the
neighborhood or to my friend's house or something, I have to have
like two security guards behind me the entire time,” she said in
the video.
Cruz was also asked about listing
herself as bi in her TikTok bio.
“i see in ur bio ur bi- is that
something he knows?” a user asked, referring to Senator Cruz.
“I haven't told him yet, I'm kinda
nervous to tbh [to be honest] but I don't think he would be mad about
it,” she responded, according
to a screenshot.
Senator Cruz, who has been outspoken
about his opposition to same-sex marriage, was quoted in 2016 as he
sought the Republican presidential nomination as saying: “If one of
my daughters was gay, I would love them just as much.”
(Related: Ted
Cruz says he would love his daughter if she were gay.)