In a recently posted video, Caroline Cruz, the 13-year-old daughter of Texas Senator Ted Cruz, said that she disagrees with most of her father's views.

“A lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance,” she said. “But I really disagree with most of his views.”

Shortly after posting the video, Cruz set her TikTok account to private.

Cruz described security as a con of being a senator's daughter.

“I literally have to have security following me everywhere. Like if I want to go on a walk through the neighborhood or to my friend's house or something, I have to have like two security guards behind me the entire time,” she said in the video.

Cruz was also asked about listing herself as bi in her TikTok bio.

“i see in ur bio ur bi- is that something he knows?” a user asked, referring to Senator Cruz.

“I haven't told him yet, I'm kinda nervous to tbh [to be honest] but I don't think he would be mad about it,” she responded, according to a screenshot.

Senator Cruz, who has been outspoken about his opposition to same-sex marriage, was quoted in 2016 as he sought the Republican presidential nomination as saying: “If one of my daughters was gay, I would love them just as much.”

