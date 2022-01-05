Out singer-songwriter Adam Lambert
revealed in a new interview that turning 40 is “slightly
terrifying” to him.
Lambert appears on the February cover
of UK LGBTQ glossy Attitude.
Speaking with Boy George, Lambert
discussed his upcoming birthday (January 29).
“I don’t have anything planned for
my 40th yet," Lambert told Boy George. "I’ll do something
with friends. I do have Peter Pan complex, for sure, so 40 is
slightly terrifying. That being said, I’m on a personal transition
right now into the next chapter. It’s exciting.”
(Related: Boy
George interviews Adam Lambert for Attitude
cover.)
“The interesting thing about getting
older, especially as a gay man, is the things that were important to
you or turned you on shift."
"As we get older, identity becomes
less of a priority and mystery. That’s one reason the new
generation is so excited about pronouns and names for their gender.
They’re in the process of becoming who they want to be. That’s
what you do in your teens and twenties.”
"[...] If I was growing up right
now, a teenager or in my early twenties in 2021, would my
relationship with my sexuality or gender be exactly what it is now? I
don’t know. It might be different,” Lambert
said.