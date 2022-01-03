Out singer-songwriter Adam Lambert
covers the February issue of UK LGBTQ glossy Attitude.
In the accompanying interview, Lambert
is interviewed by Boy George.
“Gender fluidity, sexual diversity
and Queen. Adam Lambert in conversation with Boy George,” reads the
cover headline.
On whether Queen will record new music,
Lambert, who is touring with the group, agrees with Boy George that
it could be “great” but sounds skeptical.
“The only time we ever get asked that
is when the media asks,” Lambert said.
“But it would be good, as a music
fan,” Boy George chipped in. “What you are, and they are together
is beautiful anyway.”
“It definitely … could be great,”
Lambert
said. “I know Brian’s [May] gone down the route of wondering
about it. He and I are on the same page. But what is it, really? Is
it Queen?”
“It’s the essence of Queen!” Boy
George responded. “When I do a drawing of someone, I don’t copy
exactly what’s there. I want the essence of the person. It’s not
for me to say, but you’re amazing, they’re amazing – it can
only be amazing.”
“Of course, that’s the most
positive, idealistic way of looking at it,” Lambert said. “I love
that. On the other hand, I wouldn’t want to let anybody down, to
fall short of what a brand-new Queen song would sound like.”
Lambert also discussed his untitled
musical, which he said would be linked to an album.
“It’s about a real-life person
who’s a bit obscure,” Lambert explained. “Writing music for
someone else’s story has been really interesting. It takes place in
the 70s. I love that era. I’ll be putting out an album, linked to
the musical. A concept album, where I’m performing it.”
Queen + Adam Lambert tour dates in the
UK begin in May.