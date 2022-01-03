Out singer-songwriter Adam Lambert covers the February issue of UK LGBTQ glossy Attitude.

In the accompanying interview, Lambert is interviewed by Boy George.

“Gender fluidity, sexual diversity and Queen. Adam Lambert in conversation with Boy George,” reads the cover headline.

On whether Queen will record new music, Lambert, who is touring with the group, agrees with Boy George that it could be “great” but sounds skeptical.

“The only time we ever get asked that is when the media asks,” Lambert said.

“But it would be good, as a music fan,” Boy George chipped in. “What you are, and they are together is beautiful anyway.”

“It definitely … could be great,” Lambert said. “I know Brian’s [May] gone down the route of wondering about it. He and I are on the same page. But what is it, really? Is it Queen?”

“It’s the essence of Queen!” Boy George responded. “When I do a drawing of someone, I don’t copy exactly what’s there. I want the essence of the person. It’s not for me to say, but you’re amazing, they’re amazing – it can only be amazing.”

“Of course, that’s the most positive, idealistic way of looking at it,” Lambert said. “I love that. On the other hand, I wouldn’t want to let anybody down, to fall short of what a brand-new Queen song would sound like.”

Lambert also discussed his untitled musical, which he said would be linked to an album.

“It’s about a real-life person who’s a bit obscure,” Lambert explained. “Writing music for someone else’s story has been really interesting. It takes place in the 70s. I love that era. I’ll be putting out an album, linked to the musical. A concept album, where I’m performing it.”

Queen + Adam Lambert tour dates in the UK begin in May.