Out personality Jonathan Van Ness will host a Netflix show based on his podcast Getting Curious.

Van Ness, who is non-binary and uses pronouns they/he/she, launched his podcast in 2015.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Getting Curious will premiere on Netflix on January 28.

“From skyscrapers to bugs, or from gender identity to snacks, each episode follows Jonathan as he meets with experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide range of subjects,” Netflix said of the series.

Van Ness is best known as the grooming expert on Netflix's Queer Eye, a role he returns to as the series launches its sixth season on December 31 from Texas.

“I have been working towards this moment for almost 10 years and it's finally here!!” Van Ness said in a tweet. “My first ever solo network TV project created and Executive Produced by yours truly!”

Getting Curious is produced by World of Wonder, the production studio behind the Emmy Award-winning RuPaul's Drag Race franchise.