Out personality Jonathan Van Ness will
host a Netflix show based on his podcast Getting Curious.
Van Ness, who is non-binary and uses
pronouns they/he/she, launched his podcast in 2015.
According to Entertainment Weekly,
Getting Curious will premiere on Netflix on January 28.
“From skyscrapers to bugs, or from
gender identity to snacks, each episode follows Jonathan as he meets
with experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide
range of subjects,” Netflix said of the series.
Van Ness is best known as the grooming
expert on Netflix's Queer Eye, a role he returns to as the
series launches its sixth season on December 31 from Texas.
(Related: Netflix
to release Queer
Eye
season six on New Year's Eye.)
“I have been working towards this
moment for almost 10 years and it's finally here!!” Van Ness said
in a tweet. “My first ever solo network TV project created and
Executive Produced by yours truly!”
Getting Curious is produced by
World of Wonder, the production studio behind the Emmy Award-winning
RuPaul's Drag Race franchise.