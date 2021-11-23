Netflix will begin streaming the sixth season of the Emmy-winning reality series Queer Eye on New Year's Eve.

The streaming giant announced the premiere date of the makeover reality show in a teaser video released Thursday.

A reboot of Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which ran for 5 seasons, Queer Eye premiered on Netflix in 2018. The first two seasons were filmed in Georgia. Seasons three and four took place in Missouri. The show's fifth season, which premiered on June 5, 2020, was filmed in and around Philadelphia.

Season six was filmed in Austin, Texas. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shuttered production of the new season for several months.

Queer Eye features Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Tan France (fashion), Karamo Brown (culture), Bobby Berk (design), and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) as the Fab Five.