Netflix will begin streaming the sixth
season of the Emmy-winning reality series Queer Eye on New
Year's Eve.
The streaming giant announced the
premiere date of the makeover reality show in a teaser video released
Thursday.
A reboot of Bravo's Queer Eye for
the Straight Guy, which ran for 5 seasons, Queer Eye
premiered on Netflix in 2018. The first two seasons were filmed in
Georgia. Seasons three and four took place in Missouri. The show's
fifth season, which premiered on June 5, 2020, was filmed in and
around Philadelphia.
Season six was filmed in Austin, Texas.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shuttered production of the new season
for several months.
Queer Eye features Antoni
Porowski (food and wine), Tan France (fashion), Karamo Brown
(culture), Bobby Berk (design), and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) as
the Fab Five.