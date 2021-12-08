Julia Lemigova appears in the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami, making her the first LGBT housewife on the series.

Lemigova, a former Russian model, is married to tennis legend Martina Navratilova. The couple married in New York in 2014.

The show's fourth season also includes returning cast members Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, and Larsa Pippen. Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, Guerdy Abraira, Nicole Martin, and Kiki Barth round out the cast.

The Real Housewives franchise originated in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County, It has expanded into New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Dallas, Salt Lake City and Dubai.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who appeared on two seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, came out lesbian last year.

Streaming network Peacock will begin broadcasting season four of The Real Housewives of Miami on December 16.

