Julia Lemigova appears in the fourth
season of The Real Housewives of Miami, making her the first
LGBT housewife on the series.
Lemigova, a former Russian model, is
married to tennis legend Martina Navratilova. The
couple married in New York in 2014.
The show's fourth season also includes
returning cast members Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, and Larsa
Pippen. Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, Guerdy Abraira, Nicole
Martin, and Kiki Barth round out the cast.
The Real Housewives franchise
originated in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County,
It has expanded into New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C.,
Beverly Hills, Miami, Dallas, Salt Lake City and Dubai.
Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who appeared on
two seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, came out
lesbian last year.
Streaming network Peacock will begin
broadcasting season four of The Real Housewives of Miami on
December 16.
