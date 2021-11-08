Juan Pablo Di Pace and Nico Tortorella will play a couple in an upcoming movie.

According to Deadline, The Mattachine Family will follow the couple as they struggle to create a family.

The plot follows a gay couple who are “very much in love, [but] find, after their first foster child returns to his birth mother, that they have different ideas about what it means to make a family,” Deadline reported.

Tortorella, who uses they/them pronouns, is best known for playing Felix Carlucci on the AMC series The Walking Dead: World Beyond and tattoo artist Josh on TV Land's Younger. Tortorella confirmed the news on social media, saying that this is “the most important project” they've been a part of. “Can't wait to share this with y'all,” the 33-year-old added.

“Beyond excited to be a part of this beautiful film,” Di Pace wrote on Instagram. “An important piece of cinema coming your way.”

Di Pace, 42, appeared on Netflix's Fuller House, a spin-off of Full House, and the 2008 film Mama Mia! Last year, he played Heath in Paramount Network's holiday-themed gay romantic comedy Dashing in December. He came out in 2019.

Rounding out the cast are Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Emily Hampshire, Jake Choi, Annie Funke, Cloie Wyatt Taylor, and Heather Matarazzo.