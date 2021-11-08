Juan Pablo Di Pace and Nico Tortorella
will play a couple in an upcoming movie.
According to Deadline,
The Mattachine Family will follow the couple as they struggle
to create a family.
The plot follows a gay couple who are
“very much in love, [but] find, after their first foster child
returns to his birth mother, that they have different ideas about
what it means to make a family,” Deadline reported.
Tortorella, who uses they/them
pronouns, is best known for playing Felix Carlucci on the AMC series
The Walking Dead: World Beyond and tattoo artist Josh on TV
Land's Younger. Tortorella confirmed the news on social media,
saying that this is “the most important project” they've been a
part of. “Can't wait to share this with y'all,” the 33-year-old
added.
“Beyond excited to be a part of this
beautiful film,” Di Pace wrote on Instagram. “An important piece
of cinema coming your way.”
Di Pace, 42, appeared on Netflix's
Fuller House, a spin-off of Full
House, and the 2008 film Mama Mia! Last year, he
played Heath in Paramount Network's holiday-themed gay romantic
comedy Dashing in December. He
came out in 2019.
Rounding out the cast are Carl
Clemons-Hopkins, Emily Hampshire, Jake Choi, Annie Funke, Cloie Wyatt
Taylor, and Heather Matarazzo.